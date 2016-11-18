Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters |
Volkswagen has unveiled plans to cut 23,000 jobs in Germany to help achieve 3.7 billion euros in annual savings by 2020 to turn around its core brand and help fund a shift to electric and self-driving cars following its emissions scandal. Hayley Platt reports.

