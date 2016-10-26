Autos Volkswagen's record settlement Add to ...
Video: Volkswagen's record settlement
Oct. 26 2016
U.S. federal judge approved Volkswagen's record-setting $14.7-billion settlement with regulators and owners of 475,000 polluting diesel vehicles. Jeanne Yurman reports.
Reuters |
