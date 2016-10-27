Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters |
Volkswagen has raised its guidance for group revenue this year and is targeting slightly higher profitability after posting higher autos sales in the third quarter. As Hayley platt reports, Europe's largest automaker expects group revenue to match last year's 213 billion euros after predicting in July that revenue would fall by as much as 5 percent this year.

