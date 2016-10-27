Autos VW brand profit plunges, Porsche lifts group Add to ...
VW brand profit plunges, Porsche lifts group
Oct. 27 2016
Volkswagen has raised its guidance for group revenue this year and is targeting slightly higher profitability after posting higher autos sales in the third quarter. As Hayley platt reports, Europe's largest automaker expects group revenue to match last year's 213 billion euros after predicting in July that revenue would fall by as much as 5 percent this year.
