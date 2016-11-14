Week ahead Focus shifts from Trump to Fed Add to ...
Nov. 14 2016
After Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election, investors may refocus in the coming week on the health of the world economy and any signs that years of rock-bottom interest rates and fiscal austerity are coming to an end. Ciara Lee reports.
