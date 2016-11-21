Week Ahead Politics tops the risk list, again Add to ...
Week ahead: Politics tops the risk list, again
Nov. 21 2016
Markets ready for the UK Autumn Statement economic outlook - the first since the Brexit vote - and look for more signs of how Italy's key constitutional referendum might turn out. But again, sentiment is likely to be dominated by the fallout from the US election. David Pollard reports.
