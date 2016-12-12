Week ahead Markets on Fed alert Add to ...
Video: Week ahead: Markets on Fed alert
Dec. 12 2016
Just how fast the Federal Reserve hikes rates next year will be the all-important question global investors will be hoping to get answered when the U.S. central bank meets next week. But, as Ciara Lee reports, IMF chief Christine Lagarde may also come under close scrutiny as she goes on trial.
