Wells Fargo chief 'deeply sorry' in bogus accounts scandal Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Wells Fargo chief 'deeply sorry' in bogus accounts scandal
Sep. 20 2016
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf apologizes for the bank's opening as many as 2 million bogus customer accounts that could generate fees for the lender
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf apologizes for the bank's opening as many as 2 million bogus customer accounts that could generate fees for the lender