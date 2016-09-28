banking Wells Fargo claws back CEO pay Add to ...
Video: Wells Fargo claws back CEO pay
Sep. 28 2016
CEO John Stumpf will forfeit $41 million in compensation. As Fred Katayama reports, it's one of the biggest sanctions ever against a bank CEO.
Reuters
