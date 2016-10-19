Economy What lies beneath China's 6.7% GDP growth Add to ...
Video: What lies beneath China's 6.7% GDP growth
Oct. 19 2016
China has unveiled third quarter GDP in line with expectations, a sign the world's number 2 economy may be stabilizing. But as Tara Joseph reports, soaring debt and a property buying boom remain a major worry.
