Video: What to expect from Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings today
Oct. 25 2016
Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings report, set to be released Tuesday after markets close, will give investors a look into how sales of its new iPhone 7 models are faring. BNN’s Jon Erlichman reports.
