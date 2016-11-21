small business What's the best way to pay yourself when you're your own boss? Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: What's the best way to pay yourself when you're your own boss? Nov. 21 2016 Small-business editor Sarah Efron talks with Tony Maiorino head of RBC wealth management services about how entrepreneurs should pay themselves EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Nov. 21 2016 Show Description Small-business editor Sarah Efron talks with Tony Maiorino head of RBC wealth management services about how entrepreneurs should pay themselves