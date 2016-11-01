Autos Word's first Audi Sport Center opens in UAE Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Word's first Audi Sport Center opens in UAE
Nov. 01 2016
German luxury car maker Audi has opened the world's first standalone showroom dedicated to selling high-performance cars to 'exclusive' customers. Hayley Platt reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
German luxury car maker Audi has opened the world's first standalone showroom dedicated to selling high-performance cars to 'exclusive' customers. Hayley Platt reports.