Asia Writedowns could be on the horizon for Tata Sons Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Writedowns could be on the horizon for Tata Sons
Oct. 27 2016
An internal letter sent by the now ousted chairman of Tata Sons says the conglomerate could face potential writedowns of close to $18-billion. Julie Noce reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
An internal letter sent by the now ousted chairman of Tata Sons says the conglomerate could face potential writedowns of close to $18-billion. Julie Noce reports.