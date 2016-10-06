Asia Yum! blames South China Sea for sales slump Add to ...
Oct. 06 2016
Yum Brands has posted an unexpected decline in quarterly sales at established China restaurants. As Eve Johnson reports, the owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell says protests over a South China Sea court ruling have hit growth.
