Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this April 25, 2013, file photo, credit and debit cards are displayed for a photographer in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo)
In this April 25, 2013, file photo, credit and debit cards are displayed for a photographer in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo)

Visa’s quarterly profit jumps 27 per cent on payment network activity Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Visa Inc, the world’s largest payments network operator, reported a 27 per cent increase in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as more people used its payments network.

San Francisco-based Visa’s adjusted net income rose to $2.1-billion, or 86 cents per Class A share in the second fiscal quarter ended March 31.

Net income fell to $430-million or 18 cents per Class A share in the quarter, from $1.71-billion or 71 cents per share, reflecting a one-time charge related to Visa’s purchase of Visa Europe.

Net operating revenue rose 23.5 per cent to $4.48-billion.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Protecting yourself from counterfeit goods online (The Canadian Press)
 
  • Visa Inc
    $91.15
    +1.40
    (+1.56%)
  • Updated April 20 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular