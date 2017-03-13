Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

DH Corp. used to be known as Davis + Henderson Corp., and the company specialized in processing cheques. Over the span of six months in 2016, the company lost more than half of its $4.2-billion market value. Last week, management said it is exploring sale options.
Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada’s DH Corp in a deal valued at $4.8-billion ($3.6-billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.

Fintechs, or companies that use technology to revamp everything from banking to fraud security, globally draw billions in investment annually.

Private equity firms as well as major financial institutions have invested in fintechs in the expectation that new innovations will transform the financial services industry in decades to come.

Venture capital-backed investment in Canadian financial technology companies hit its highest level in almost two decades last year, even as the flow of funds into major fintech markets like the United States declined, according to sector data.

Vista offered $25.50 in cash for each DH Corp share, an 11 per cent premium to the stock’s Friday closing price.

Vista also said it would combine DH with one of its portfolio companies, UK-based Misys, a software provider for retail and corporate banking, lending, treasury and capital markets.

Formerly Davis + Henderson Corp, DH has transformed itself from a cheque printing company into a provider of payment and lending services. Its customers include banks and credit unions.

DH has close to 8,000 customers, including Canada’s five biggest lenders and more than half of the world’s 50 largest banks.

The deal follows DH’s appointment of a special committee in December to assess expressions of interest to buy the company.

DH shares, which dropped to a record low last November, have since risen over 64 per cent in anticipation of an acquisition.

Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are financial advisers to DH while Stikeman Elliott LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP provided legal counsel.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Citi are financial advisers to Vista Equity Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodmans LLP provided legal counsel.

