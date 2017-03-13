Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

DH Corp. used to be known as Davis + Henderson Corp., and the company specialized in processing cheques. Over the span of six months in 2016, the company lost more than half of its $4.2-billion market value. Last week, management said it is exploring sale options. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp in a deal valued at $4.8-billion.

Vista offered $25.50 in cash for each DH Corp share, an 11 per cent premium to the stock’s Friday close.

Private equity firms are increasingly investing in financial technology, or fintech, in the expectation that new innovations will transform the financial services industry in decades to come.

Vista said it would combine DH with one of its portfolio companies, U.K.-based Misys, a software provider for retail and corporate banking, lending, treasury and capital markets.

The deal will create a company with about $2.2-billion in revenue and over 9,000 customers across 130 countries, Vista said.

The acquisition follows DH’s appointment of a special committee in December to assess expressions of interest to buy the company.

Formerly Davis + Henderson Corp, DH has transformed itself from a check printing company into a provider of payment and lending services. Its customers include banks and credit unions.

DH has close to 8,000 customers, including Canada’s five biggest lenders and more than half of the world’s 50 largest banks. Nearly 60 per cent of its C$1.5-billion in annual revenue comes from outside the United States.

