The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported a decline in Canada Pension Plan assets to $298.1-billion in its third fiscal quarter, as a major drop in North American fixed income markets hampered investment results.

CPPIB, which manages the Canada Pension Plan investment portfolio, said Friday that the $2.4-billion decrease in assets through the quarter ended Dec. 31 was caused by a swell in CPP payments made to cover benefits at the end of the calendar year that exceeded the $1.7-billion in investment income the fund produced. The investment portfolio’s return in the quarter was 0.56 per cent, after factoring in all costs.

“The fund’s modest return this quarter reflects the largest quarterly decline in North American fixed income markets since CPPIB’s inception coupled with the Canadian dollar strengthening against most major currencies except for the U.S. dollar, partially offsetting gains in our public equity portfolio,” said Mark Machin, CEO of the CPPIB, in a statement.

The end of 2016 and the election of U.S. president Donald Trump brought broad declines to the bond market, projecting investor expectation of inflation and economic growth in the U.S. CPPIB also takes the strategic position not to not to hedge its investment portfolio against currency fluctuations, which means foreign exchange changes can generate big gains or losses.

Mr. Machin has cautioned in recent months to expect more short-term volatility in the fund’s investment results, as the pension fund adjusts its approach to risk in a way it expects will lead to higher long-term gains. So far, in the nine months of CPPIB’s current fiscal year, the fund has produced a 6.9 per cent investment return, after factoring costs.

The CPPIB said that it expects to see more CPP contributions flow into the CPP Fund during the first part of the 2017 calendar year, which will help to make up payments exceeding contributions at the end of 2016. The fund noted that it receives more contributions annually than it pays out.

On the investment front, the pension fund was highly active in the quarter, particularly in real estate. CPPIB invested in student housing, office buildings and retail. The fund also sold a large stake in a Manhattan office tower.

“Income was generated across investment programs and our teams continue to invest in assets in line with our long-term objectives to deliver solid results,” Mr. Machin added.

The breakdown of CPPIB’s investment portfolio shifted only slightly in the quarter. Equity investments made up 56 per cent of assets at the end of December, and 22.1 per cent of assets are in fixed-income investments such as bonds. Infrastructure and real estate assets made up the remaining 21.9 per cent.

CPPIB reported a 10-year annualized return of 4.8 per cent after factoring inflation, which exceeds the standard set by Canada’s Chief Actuary.

Report Typo/Error