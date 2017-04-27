Members of a Canadian class-action lawsuit against Volkswagen can submit claims for reimbursement starting on Friday after an Ontario judge ordered the car manufacturer to pay $2.1-billion to affected customers.

Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba wrote in his judgment Wednesday that the 105,000 people who purchased or leased certain Volkswagen or Audi vehicles that were caught up in an emissions cheating scandal will each receive a damages payment between $5,100 and $8,000.

He wrote that many will also have the choice either to return their vehicle at the buy back price as of mid-September 2015 before the so-called defeat device was made public or keep their car and receive an emissions modification that is approved by government regulators.

If the emissions modification is not approved and implemented, and the owner chooses not to return their vehicle, they can choose to continue litigation.

Volkswagen Group said in a statement last week, after two provincial courts approved the settlement agreement, that the settlement is not an admission of its liability.

