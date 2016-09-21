Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This file photo taken in a car workshop in Frankfurt an der Oder, eastern Germany, shows a measuring tube sticking in the exhaust pipe of a Volkswagen Golf 2,0 TDI car during an emissions test. German car giant Volkswagen is the target of 1,400 legal cases from investors claiming a total of $9-billion in compensation over its emissions cheating scandal, the state court in Brunswick said in a statement on Sept. 21, 2016. (PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty Images)
VW investors seek $9-billion in damages over emissions scandal

BERLIN — Reuters

Volkswagen faces 8.2 billion euros ($9.14 billion U.S.) in damage claims from investors over its emissions scandal in the legal district where the carmaker is based, a German court said.

A total of about 1,400 lawsuits have been lodged at the regional court in Braunschweig near Volkswagen’s (VW) Wolfsburg headquarters, the court said on Wednesday.

The Braunschweig court said it received some 750 lawsuits on Monday alone, which marked the first business day after the one-year anniversary of VW’s diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.

It said it brought in extra staff to process the suits submitted by shareholders concerned that Sept. 18, the day VW’s manipulations were uncovered a year ago, may be the deadline to file.

