Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Wal-Mart’s push to branch out into home delivery of fresh-food e-commerce orders marks a new front in the intense grocery wars. (Glenn Lowson)
Wal-Mart’s push to branch out into home delivery of fresh-food e-commerce orders marks a new front in the intense grocery wars. (Glenn Lowson)

Wal-Mart Canada steps up grocery wars with e-commerce drive Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The country’s food fight is heating up as Wal-Mart Canada Corp. expands its grocery e-commerce into home deliveries.

The discount behemoth has started to test online food deliveries – including fresh fruits, vegetables and meat – to select condominium towers in downtown Toronto, with the pilot set to expand next month to more homes in that city’s core.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Wal-Mart to add 10,000 U.S. jobs in 2017 (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular