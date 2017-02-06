The country’s food fight is heating up as Wal-Mart Canada Corp. expands its grocery e-commerce into home deliveries.
The discount behemoth has started to test online food deliveries – including fresh fruits, vegetables and meat – to select condominium towers in downtown Toronto, with the pilot set to expand next month to more homes in that city’s core.Report Typo/Error
Follow @MarinaStrausson Twitter:
- Wal Mart Stores Inc$66.40-0.10(-0.15%)
- Loblaw Companies Ltd$67.54-0.02(-0.03%)
- Amazon.com Inc$807.64-2.56(-0.32%)
- Updated February 6 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.