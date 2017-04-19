Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Walmart is laying off employees as part of a store restructuring. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Wal-Mart Canada is laying off an unspecified number of employees as it undergoes a restructuring.

Spokesman Alex Roberton would not disclose how many employees would lose their jobs. He denied a media report that 475 workers would be let go, saying the actual number is lower.

He said in a statement that the company has adjusted its store structure so associates can work across the entire store rather than a specific department.

Wal-Mart Canada employed about 91,000 associates as of October 2016.

The company operates 410 stores in Canada, according to its website.

