Shoes.com chairman and co-founder Roger Hardy. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)
Shoes.com chairman and co-founder Roger Hardy. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)

Sean Silcoff

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

The remnants of failed Vancouver e-commerce merchant Shoes.com Technologies Inc. are being sold off by the company’s receivers, including more than 20,000 pairs of shoes and 17 domain names.

Receiver Alvarez & Marsal this week posted an invitation for offers to purchase the company’s 14 URLs, including Shoeme.ca – the merchant’s Canadian website – as well as Shoes.com, SSSShoes.com and Shhhoes.com for its U.S. business Also for sale are about 23,600 pairs of shoes with an estimated retail value of $3.1-million from such brands as Michael Kors, Clarks, Vans and Timberland. Offers are due to A&M by March 17.

