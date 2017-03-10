Canada added 15,300 jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in two years, but behind the strong numbers lay some troublesome trends.

Wage growth was weak and the hours worked declined – both stumbling blocks for the country’s economic recovery.

Average hourly earnings increased 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, marking the eighth consecutive period of growth below 2 per cent. And despite last month’s surge in full-time jobs, the average number of hours worked per week fell, according to Statistics Canada data.

