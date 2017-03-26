Canada’s top banker will be in his hometown of Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday addressing Durham College, the University of Ontario Institute of Technology and Trent University. The event will mark Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz’s first public remarks since last week’s federal budget.

Quebec is expected to present its third consecutive balanced budget when it tables the fiscal plan Tuesday. Last fall, the province projected a surplus of $2.2 billion in the 2016-17 fiscal year while abolishing a unpopular health tax.

Toronto-Dominion Bank holds its annual general meeting in Toronto on Thursday. The lender has found itself at the centre of allegations that its employees signed up customers for services without their consent. CEO Bharat Masrani has said he doesn’t believe the accusations accurately reflect the bank’s workplace culture.

BlackBerry Ltd. releases its fourth-quarter and year-end results Friday before markets open. It will be the first earnings report since CEO John Chen said the company is no longer in turnaround mode and is now focusing on growth after a loss of $117-million (U.S.) in the previous quarter.

