When Alberta, Ontario and other provinces raised the minimum wage last year, restaurant owners said they would have to cut employee hours in order to mitigate higher labour costs.

Now we may be starting to see some of the fallout.

The average number of hours worked a week in the food services and accommodation industry fell to 21.9 in January from 22.9 a year earlier, according to the federal government’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours released on Friday.

