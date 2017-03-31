Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Blink Restaurant and Bar is situated on historic Stephen Avenue in the heart of downtown Calgary. (Chris Bolin For The Globe and Mail)
Rachelle Younglai

The Globe and Mail

When Alberta, Ontario and other provinces raised the minimum wage last year, restaurant owners said they would have to cut employee hours in order to mitigate higher labour costs.

Now we may be starting to see some of the fallout.

The average number of hours worked a week in the food services and accommodation industry fell to 21.9 in January from 22.9 a year earlier, according to the federal government’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours released on Friday.

