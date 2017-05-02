WestJet Airlines Ltd. will boost its international presence later this decade and ratchet up its competition against Air Canada with the purchase of 10 Boeing 787 airplanes.

The planes are scheduled to be delivered between the first quarter of 2019 and December, 2021, giving WestJet the ability to expand its European offerings as well as fly to South America and Asia.

“We turn our attention to further growing out international presence,” WestJet chief executive officer Gregg Saretsky said in a statement Tuesday.

The order for the Boeing planes includes an option for WestJet to buy another 10 aircraft beginning in 2020.

The 787 has a range of 14,000 kilometres and is 20 per cent more fuel efficient than the Boeing 767 that WestJet now uses on its existing international between several Canadian cities and London.

The 787 is a key part of Air Canada’s international growth. Air Canada will take delivery of nine 787s this year, bringing its operating fleet to 30 aircraft, part of a 37-plane order that will be complete by 2019..

At the current list price of $270-million (U.S.) apiece, WestJet’s firm order is worth $2.-7-billion or a total of $5.4-billion if all 10 options are exercised. Airlines typically receive discounts of as much as 40 per cent from the list price.

As part of this deal, WestJet has converted 15 firm orders for the smaller 737 Max plane that were scheduled to be delivered between 2019 and 2021 to options that can be exercised between 2022 and 2024.

Report Typo/Error