A probe by Swedish police into suspected bribery at Bombardier Inc.’s rail division related to a contract in Azerbaijan has laid bare a curious fact: The company’s biggest investor doesn’t share its appetite for doing business in that part of the world.

While Bombardier’s train unit has sold wares into Russia and other former Soviet republics for years from an office in Stockholm, its largest shareholder, pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, won’t do any deals in the region.

