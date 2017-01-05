It sounds like the ultimate reality-TV challenge: Give an erratic, bombastic businessman the keys to the world’s most powerful economy and see how long it takes him to crash it.

But economists who have studied the likely impact of Donald Trump say the outcome may be different than you expect.

While the orange-coiffed TV star could plunge the United States into recession if he follows through on his protectionist trade rhetoric, he could also preside over robust growth if he chooses to let his wall-building impulses fade into the background.

