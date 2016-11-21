Wind Mobile is changing its name to Freedom Mobile and will soon be turning on its new, faster network in Toronto and Vancouver.

The wireless carrier, which is owned by Calgary-based Shaw Communications Inc., unveiled the new branding in Toronto on Monday.

These are the first major strategic moves the wireless business has made publicly since Shaw closed its $1.6-billion deal for the company on March 1.

Shaw management have previously said the company is investing about $250-million on a network wide upgrade to LTE and said it planned to complete the LTE rollout by the end of Shaw’s fiscal 2017 year, which is the end of August.

Although this is not a complete launch, the LTE availability in Toronto and Vancouver – which will launch on Nov. 27 – comes sooner than expected.

Wind now has more than one million subscribers and it added about 40,000 total new wireless subscribers in Shaw’s fourth quarter, the three months ended Aug. 31.

Last year, Wind began replacing its 3G (third-generation) radio equipment in B.C. and Alberta with new gear from Nokia to improve patchy service. The next step was the network-wide upgrade to LTE, which allows for faster speeds and is widely deployed by the Big Three national carriers.

Wind is using wireless spectrum in the AWS-3 frequency band to build its LTE network. This band has not been widely deployed worldwide yet, which means there are not yet many handsets that are compatible with the frequency. It also means customers with existing smartphones cannot simply switch on the faster LTE network.

Device manufacturers are increasingly including the band in their design plans and Mr. Krstajic said on an investor call earlier this month he expected handsets to be available “by the time that we turn on the first LTE locations.”

He also noted at the time, “If people want to take advantage of the benefits of a new network, they have to get a handset.”

Mr. Krstajic said Monday the carrier will have two compatible handsets available for the holiday season.

He said the Wind name, which was licensed from the company’s previous owner VimpelCom Ltd., was becoming more expensive to pay for each year and the company wanted to start fresh with a new brand.

Wind Mobile customers will be automatically transferred over to Freedom Mobile.

Shaw and Wind management have indicated that they plan to eventually sell wireless services under the Shaw brand as well.

“I think that the right time to put the Shaw brand on a wireless product is when there is no reason to ever apologize for anything, and that is post an LTE launch,” Mr. Krstajic said on an earnings call in July.

