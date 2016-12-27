The Canadian wireless business was reshaped over the past two years as new entrant carriers were sold off one by one, but there could be a period of renewed competition ahead as Shaw Communications Inc. invests in its cellular business and prepares to do battle with the national players.

In Canada’s latest wave of wireless consolidation, Telus Corp. bought Public Mobile in 2013, Rogers Communications Inc. bought Mobilicity in 2015 and Shaw – which didn’t have a wireless business until now – bought Wind Mobile (now known as Freedom Mobile) in a deal that closed in early 2016.

