The proportion of women on Canadian boards has doubled to 21.6 per cent over the past 15 years, with the finance, retail and utilities sectors leading the trend. Mining and energy still lag, but have also showed growth in recent years.

Women’s representation on FP500 boards, by sector

Percent who are women, 2012 vs. 2016

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: CANADIAN BOARD DIVERSITY COUNCIL, 2016 ANNUAL REPORT CARD

