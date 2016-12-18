Thousands watched Sunday afternoon in Cape Canaveral, Fla., as a rocket blasted a new satellite – touted by its owners as the world’s largest commercial communications satellite at the time of its launch – into space.

Among a smaller crowd of about 100 in a VIP viewing area were executives from Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada’s largest provider of rural Internet, which is counting on new capacity to expand its currently strained satellite resources and give customers faster speeds and more bandwidth.

This launch and a second one planned for about three months from now were several years and at least $475-million (U.S.) in the making for Xplornet, which has to plan its access to satellite capacity carefully in advance to meet fast-growing data-use demands.

“It is a huge endorsement from our shareholders of how committed they are to our mission of rural broadband,” Xplornet’s chief executive officer Allison Lenehan said in an interview last week.

“Where they permitted us, three or four years ago, to start planning for not one but two satellites, with very substantive up-front costs, with no guarantee of us loading them [with customers].”

Xplornet is paying more than $200-million for a lifetime lease of the Canadian broadband capacity on the satellite launched Sunday, the Echostar XIX, which was built by Space Systems Loral and is owned and operated by Hughes Network Systems LLC.

Mike Cook, senior vice-president of Colorado-based Hughes – which has about one million broadband Internet customers in the United States – says satellites like this generally cost in the range of $500-million to build, launch and insure. The high cost makes it crucial to make generational improvements to both the satellite itself and the ground equipment that receives the signals on Earth.

“You want to get as much data through that as possible and the more data you can get through, the lower the cost per bit and the more cost-effective we can make our services to the end user,” he said.

The Echostar XIX will have capacity – also known as throughput – of 200 gigabits per second, he said, versus Hughes’ Spaceway-3, which launched in 2007 and was one of the biggest data communications satellites at the time but had only 10 Gbps of capacity.

Mr. Cook said after its initial launch into space, the satellite spends some time circling the Earth in a “transfer orbit” before the rocket raises it into its final orbital position, about 36,000 kilometres over the Earth. At that altitude, it orbits the Earth once per day and therefore appears to stay directly over the same point at all times, making it possible to point receivers permanently in the direction of the satellite.

In addition to the Hughes satellite, Xplornet has committed more than $275-million for the Canadian capacity on ViaSat-2, another high-throughput satellite ViaSat Inc. plans to launch early next year in French Guiana.

Xplornet, which was founded in New Brunswick but now has its corporate headquarters in Markham, Ont., serves more than 300,000 customers across Canada and is in the midst of major network investments. It is currently operating with capacity from three satellites and says the two new launches will triple the company’s satellite capacity.

Xplornet also delivers high-speed Internet with fixed wireless technology, which uses a combination of communications towers and wireless spectrum to send signals across airwaves to customers’ homes and businesses in areas that are hard to reach or under-served by conventional wired methods such as cable.

It now has about 1,300 towers across the country and has been upgrading the technology to LTE (long-term evolution or 4G) to offer higher speeds and more capacity.

In an August report on Xplornet, Moody’s analyst Bill Wolfe estimated about 3.2 million homes in Canada don’t subscribe to high-speed Internet service and many rural residents have not had access to an “acceptable combination of speed, throughput, quality and price.”

Even Xplornet customers often complain about slow speeds and limited bandwidth, but the company hopes to address those frustrations with its network upgrades and has pledged to offer download speeds of 25 megabits per second to customers across the country by July of 2017.

The big cable and telephone companies focus most of their resources on urban centres and Xplornet has only a handful of small competitors in rural Canada, leaving investors intrigued by its growth potential.

It recently refinanced a huge swath of its debt at much lower interest rates and sources said in the summer the company was considering either going public through an initial public offering or selling to a private equity investor.

Mr. Lenehan insists Xplornet is focused on its network improvements right now and says its current shareholders and debtholders “remain very supportive,” pointing to the investment in satellite capacity.

“At some point in time we’ll try to create an opportunity for those who want or need to get off to get off and those who want to stay can as well,” he said. “If the public market is a good way in the future, great, but that is not a foregone conclusion. I think that we’ve had very good support of the private sector that allows us to focus on getting access to the proper capital at reasonable rates and executing our plan.

“If the better approach is public then we’ll look at that too, but nothing imminent is right now,” he added.

