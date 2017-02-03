The Globe and Mail

Baseball
Major League Baseball mulling changes to speed up the game
More Sports
Canadian bowlers make their mark on PBA Tour
More Sports
American wrestlers banned from freestyle World Cup in Iran
Soccer
Tancredi among group set to say goodbye to Canadian national team
Football
Atlanta Falcons’ defence could be key to beating Patriots
More Sports
Canadian men’s rugby squad led by young talent
Football
Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 51
More Sports
At 54, Glenn Howard still among the best in Canadian curling
Football
New England Patriots locked in to proven approach entering Super Bowl 51
Hockey
Babcock’s precocious Leafs get a reality check
Golf
Tiger Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic
Hockey
Meeting may move NHL closer to decision on 2018 Olympics
Sports
Yukon Quest: The toughest dog sled race in the world begins
Sports Video
Super Bowl tickets setting fans back thousands
Hockey
Scheifele scores twice, Jets hold off Stars 4-3
Hockey
Rinne stops 31 shots, Predators blank Oilers
Hockey
Stone has two goals, assist as Senators beat Lightning
Hockey
Read ends drought, lifts Flyers to win over Canadiens
Golf
Matt Kuchar shoots 7-under 64 to take Phoenix Open lead
Hockey
The table is set for an Olympic showdown between the NHL and IOC
Hockey
Caroline Ouellette closes in on another CWHL record with Les Canadiennes
Basketball
In South Sudan, wheelchair basketball serves as an effective distraction from war
Football
Bill Belichick follows a familiar script to coaching greatness
Football
For Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, a humble grounding in the Quaker way
Football
J. P. Darche and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif tread remarkably similar paths
Football
Man indicted in shooting death of Roughriders player Joe McKnight
Sports Video
Lady Gaga to embrace 'spirit of equality' at halftime show
Olympics
Racewalker Evan Dunfee’s high-fat diet: ‘You get used to eating packets of butter’
Baseball
Roy Halladay, Vladimir Guerrero to join Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Football
Tagliabue apologizes for 1994 concussion remarks
Hockey
Scheifele, Trouba score as Jets beat Blues 5-3
National
Town overwhelmed by offers to help after theft of Gordie Howe jersey
Hockey
Monahan has first two-goal game of season in Flames’ 5-1 win over Wild
Basketball
Thomas has big fourth quarter, Celtics beat Raptors
Soccer
Suarez, Messi lead Barcelona past Atletico Madrid in Copa semi-final
Hockey
Blues’ GM Armstrong says team has become collection of ‘independent contractors’
Hockey
Ryan Miller leads unlikely Canucks playoff push
Soccer
Brazilian prodigy Gabriel Jesus scores, assists in Man City debut
More Sports
Canadian cross-country skiers win three medals in eight days
Man indicted in shooting death of Roughriders player Joe McKnight
Roy Halladay, Vladimir Guerrero to join Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Caroline Ouellette closes in on another CWHL record with Les Canadiennes
Scheifele scores twice, Jets hold off Stars 4-3
Read ends drought, lifts Flyers to win over Canadiens
Bill Belichick follows a familiar script to coaching greatness
Featured
Hockey »
Basketball »
Thomas has big fourth quarter, Celtics beat Raptors
Raptors top Pelicans in overtime despite lacklustre first half
DeMar DeRozan to miss two more games with ankle injury
Raptors coach Dwane Casey blasts players for abysmal defence
Lowry scores 32, Raptors end losing streak with win over Bucks
Baseball »
Aaron Sanchez to appear on Canadian cover of MLB The Show 17
Cleveland Indians will host 2019 MLB All-Star Game
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car crash
Bautista happy to be back with Blue Jays despite offers from others
Current and former Blue Jays reflect on Jose Bautista’s new Toronto contract
Soccer »
Suarez, Messi lead Barcelona past Atletico Madrid in Copa semi-final
Brazilian prodigy Gabriel Jesus scores, assists in Man City debut
Toronto FC says it has not received a formal offer from China for Giovinco
Liverpool saves late penalty, holds Chelsea to 1-1 draw
Football »
Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 51
New England Patriots locked in to proven approach entering Super Bowl 51
For Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, a humble grounding in the Quaker way
J. P. Darche and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif tread remarkably similar paths
Golf »
Tennis »
Tennis-Zverev happy playing catch-up with kid brother
Djokovic the exception as he clocks in for national duty
Falcons use table tennis to stay loose ahead of Super Bowl
Canadian tennis prospect Shapovalov getting accustomed to pro life
Trending
Video »
-
Sports Video
Super Bowl tickets setting fans back thousands
Sports Video
Lady Gaga to embrace 'spirit of equality' at halftime show
Sports Video
Gary Bettman gives update on NHL's stance on 2018 Olympics participation
Sports Video
Bolt stripped of Olympic medal after teammate’s doping tests
-
Sports Video
Crew at work preparing stadium for Super Bowl
Sports Video
Henry Burris says final year in CFL was a 'Hollywood script'
Sports Video
What's next for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir?
Sports Video
Watch as a Quebec artist creates custom NHL goalie masks