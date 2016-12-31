The Globe and Mail

Evgeni Malkin’s overtime winner propels Pens past Canadiens
John Tavares, Ryan Strome help Islanders beat Jets 6-2
Canada’s defenceman Philippe Myers out for world junior quarter-finals with concussion
Milos Raonic succumbs to Murray in third place Abu Dhabi match
Auston Matthews’ strong rookie season no surprise to past teammates
Sports victory droughts that were finally conquered in 2016
Featured
Hockey »
Basketball »
DeRozan becomes Raptors’ career scoring leader in loss to Warriors
DeRozan passes Bosh for most points in Raptors history
LeBron James named Associated Press male athlete of the year
Lowry leads Raptors to 95-91 win over Trail Blazers
Cavaliers rally to beat Warriors in game reminiscent of June comeback
Baseball »
Five big moments from Edwin Encarnacion’s time with the Blue Jays
While rivals strengthen rosters, Blue Jays make few off-season moves
Cleveland signs former Blue Jay Encarnacion to three-year deal
Chicago Cubs won World Series just in time for many long-time fans
Major League Baseball seeks its next top players in the sport’s ‘next frontier’: Africa
Soccer »
Sergio Aguero set for timely Man City return against Liverpool
Canada-U.S.-Mexico bid for 2026 World Cup a possibility: CONCACAF President
Swansea manager Bob Bradley fired after less than three months
Acrobatic Henrikh Mkhitaryan seals Manchester United win over Sunderland
Football »
Dallas Cowboys go from broken bones to breaking records with Dak Prescott
New England Patriots build strong defence as playoffs approach
Miami Dolphins taking victories despite giving up yards
Buffalo Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season
Golf »
Tennis »
Murray loses season opener to Goffin in Abu Dhabi
Serena lands in New Zealand ahead of season opener
A few of the biggest sports stars and stories to watch in 2017
CP examines some of the sports stories to be on the lookout for in 2017
The Prospect: A year with Connor McDavid
Video »
-
Sports
Timelapse: BMO Field transformed for three sports over 36 days
Sports Video
Serena Williams announces her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Sports Video
Toronto FC players react after 'cruel' MLS final loss to Seattle
MLS
Toronto FC cap off 'special night' by winning East final
-
Track and Field
The origins of Usain Bolt's signature pose
Sports Video
Henry Burris celebrates with fans at Redblacks Grey Cup parade
MLS
Defender says Toronto FC must communicate better against Montreal
CFL
Henry Burris says he will enjoy Redblacks Grey Cup win 'forever'