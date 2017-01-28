The Globe and Mail

Hockey
NHL says players won’t compete in 2018 Olympics if ‘status quo’ remains
How Canadians at Whistler invented the future of skiing
Gary Bettman gives update on NHL's stance on 2018 Olympics participation
Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open to win 18th Grand Slam
Serena Williams sets grand slam record with win in Australia
Lowry scores 32, Raptors end losing streak with win over Bucks
Justin Rose and Canada’s Adam Hadwin shine at Farmers Insurance Open
For Milwaukee Bucks’ Thon Maker, odyssey to NBA led through Canada
Unusually large crop of rookies driving Maple Leafs’ surprising success
Argonauts head coach Milanovich resigns, joins Jaguars
‘It’s nuts’: Joe Montana recalls his first Super Bowl
Lagging Liverpool FC’s season slipping away
Sisters switch from basketball to rugby, aim to reunite on national team
No regrets for unlikely 2016 NHL all-star John Scott
Injury forces Milos Raonic out of Davis Cup tie against Britain
Kyle Lowry thrilled to join DeMar DeRozan at all-star game again
Nadal wins five-set marathon, will face Federer in Australian Open final
Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens
Gaudreau lifts Flames to overtime win over Senators
Lyubimov scores late, Flyers beat Leafs
Tiger Woods’s return to PGA Tour lands in the rough at Torrey Pines
Habs’ Price returning to usual elite form following rare swoon
B.C. triplets transition from silver screen to the ice
Toronto FC eases into long grind of new season
NFL saw decrease in concussions during 2016 season
Super Bowl expected to have super-sized TV ratings despite playoff dip
Aaron Sanchez to appear on Canadian cover of MLB The Show 17
Cleveland Indians will host 2019 MLB All-Star Game
Surging Oilers rout Ducks 4-0
Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final
Serena and Venus rise to set up retro final at Aussie Open
Matthews scores, Andersen strong as Leafs blank Red Wings
Canadian rugby squad looks to learn from disappointment
Former MLSE stalwart Tom Anselmi makes switch to Sens
Toronto FC downplays talk of Chinese offer for Sebastian Giovinco
Bolt stripped of Olympic medal after teammate’s doping tests
Ottawa Senators hire former MLSE's Tom Anselmi as new president and CEO
Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate’s doping case
Raonic eliminated at Australian Open with loss to Nadal
