The Globe and Mail

Football
Steelers hold off Chiefs on Boswell’s six field goals, 18-16
Hockey
Taylor Hall scores winner, Devils beat Canucks 2-1 in overtime
Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals eye playoffs with new addition Fowler, returning Lynn
Tennis
The Australian Open emerges from fallout of match-fixing report
Football
Crosby’s field goal seals Packers’ 34-31 win over Cowboys
Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Kekuta Manneh looks to have breakthrough MLS season
Soccer
Manchester prospects dry up as City, United languish behind league’s top four
More Sports
Canada’s Marielle Thompson and Brady Leman take gold and silver at ski cross World Cup
More Sports
Canadians Vathje and Rahneva win skeleton gold, bronze at Winterberg World Cup
More Sports
Quebec City’s Plains of Abraham will host cross-country skiing World Cup final
More Sports
Alex Harvey and Lenny Valjas win cross-country skiing team sprint gold
Hockey
Hockey statistics pros crunch numbers for the NHL dream job
Hockey
The Battle of Alberta: Both Calgary and Edmonton have redemption stories
More Sports
Patrick Chan looks to regain confidence at National Skating Championships
Basketball
Toronto Raptors ridicule New York Knicks in dominant home performance
Sports
Ellen Watters was a rising star in Canadian cycling
Sports
MVP contender Ryan delivers as Falcons down Seahawks
Football
Lewis scores three touchdowns, leads Patriots past Texans
Hockey
Carter gets OT winner as LA Kings surge past Jets, 3-2
Hockey
Draisaitl, Letestu score in shootout as Oilers beat Flames 2-1
Hockey
Maple Leafs beat Senators 4-2
Hockey
Emelin, Pacioretty, Byron score in third as Canadiens top Rangers 5-4
Hockey
NHL veteran Andrew Ference on Hayley Wickenheiser: ‘Qualities valuable far beyond sport’
Hockey
Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils hold on to beat Flames
Hockey
Perlini scores twice, Coyotes top Jets
Hockey
Brown, Nylander score early as Leafs beat Rangers
Basketball
Late surge lifts Raptors over lowly Nets
Soccer
Two Canadian soccer players picked in first round of MLS SuperDraft
Sports Video
Women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser explains why she's retiring from the sport
Football
Intriguing matchups ahead in divisional round of NFL playoffs
Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays to find ways to win without sluggers in 2017
Hockey
Canadian hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser announces retirement
Sports
Australian Open could see Federer facing Murray in quarter-final
Hockey
Is Brent Burns the NHL’s most valuable player?
Football
Revenge motivates Kansas City Chiefs’ rematch with Pittsburgh Steelers
Soccer
Manchester United making a push up Premier League table
Soccer
Three members of Canadian women’s soccer team retire
Hockey
Years after his son's death, Len Boogaard on quest to end fighting in hockey
Football
Packers rule receiver Jordy Nelson out for Cowboys game
