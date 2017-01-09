The Globe and Mail

Rory McIlroy says he resents Olympics for making him choose sides
Raptors become the latest victims of the Rockets' three-point attack
Maple Leafs get a necessary break from NHL postseason madness
Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine out indefinitely with concussion
Aaron Rodgers works his Hail Mary magic, Packers beat Giants 38-13
Seattle Seahawks finally find their running game, beat Detroit Lions 26-6
Former Raptor Matt Bonner retiring after 12 seasons in NBA
Raptors take down battered Utah squad
Chris Bosh focuses on following his heart as he mulls future in NBA
Dwane Casey named NBA’s Eastern Conference coach of the month
Kyle Lowry scores 41 to lead Raptors over the Lakers
Former Montreal Expo Tim Raines may finally make Hall of Fame
Blue Jays sign reliever Gavin Floyd to minor-league contract
Former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion a ‘perfect fit’ for Cleveland
In a year marked by loss, Chicago Cubs’ victory stands out in 2016
Five big moments from Edwin Encarnacion’s time with the Blue Jays
Carli Lloyd wins second-straight FIFA best female player award
A guide to FIFA’s options for expanding the 2026 World Cup
If FIFA makes the World Cup bigger and richer, will it be better?
Klopp’s Liverpool flops, Chelsea continue to dominate in FA Cup
Oakland Raiders bow out early from first playoffs since 2002
“Big Three” power Steelers by Dolphins 30-12
Underdog Miami Dolphins fluke their way to the NFL playoffs
NFL teams are running the ball less, but those doing it well have an edge
Grigor Dimitrov finds a way to break title drought at Brisbane International
Kuznetsova opens Sydney defense with win, seeds withdraw
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard upsets Zhang in Sydney for first win of 2017
The Prospect: A year with Connor McDavid
Sports Video
U.S. tops Canada in shootout to take World Junior title
At 105, Frenchman eyes new world cycling record
Canada looking to take 'next step' at World Juniors
Timelapse: BMO Field transformed for three sports over 36 days
Serena Williams announces her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Toronto FC players react after 'cruel' MLS final loss to Seattle
Toronto FC cap off 'special night' by winning East final
The origins of Usain Bolt's signature pose