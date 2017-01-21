The Globe and Mail

Sports
Canada’s Alex Harvey wins cross-country ski World Cup 15-kilometre race
Tennis
Milos Raonic fights fever, downs Simon to reach last 16 at Australian Open
Hockey
Vancouver Canucks captain Henrik Sedin records 1,000th NHL point
Hockey
Power-play goals by Weber, Pacioretty lift Habs over Devils
Basketball
Raptors lose by whopping 35 points against Hornets
More Sports
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir lead National Skating Championships
More Sports
Death of bull rider Ty Pozzobon spurs push for standardized concussion protocols
Baseball
Current and former Blue Jays reflect on Jose Bautista’s new Toronto contract
Hockey
NHL backup goaltenders work a thankless – but essential – job
Football
Questions linger about status of injured Green Bay Packers receivers
More Sports
A passing of the broom: Curling runs in the family at the junior championships
Soccer
Man City, Guardiola have lots on the line against Tottenham
Football
Scouting the quarterbacks in NFL’s conference championships
Football
Atlanta Falcons belong among the NFL’s elite this season
Hockey
A confident Sergei Bobrovsky leads Blue Jackets’ resurgence
Sports
How Mark McMorris recovered from a broken femur and returned to snowboarding
More Sports
Toronto Wolfpack set for first on-field test against Hull FC
Football
Calgary Stampeders sign coach Dave Dickenson to contract extension
Hockey
Senators forward Clarke MacArthur to miss season due to concussion issues
Sports Video
Watch as a Quebec artist creates custom NHL goalie masks
Hockey
Meet the Canadian artists behind the masks worn by NHL goaltenders
Hockey
Ellis scores twice as Predators hold off late Flames rally
Hockey
Defensive woes hamper Leafs in loss to Rangers
Hockey
Turris, Dzingel carry Senators past inconsistent Blue Jackets
Tennis
Bouchard eliminated in third round of Australian Open
Basketball
Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan wins tiebreaker to become an East starter
Baseball
Bautista’s Jays contract includes bonus tied to Rogers Centre attendance
Football
Ben Roethlisberger’s legacy is on the line in Foxborough
Sports
Figure skating veterans Virtue and Moir return with new bag of tricks
Soccer
Coach John Herdman looks to survey new wave of women’s soccer talent
Soccer
Whitecaps veteran Marcel de Jong on verge of Canada soccer milestone
Football
NFL’s final four teams getting help from surprising places
Football
Matt Ryan staying humble about red-hot run
Sports Video
Jays GM Ross Atkins praises Jose Bautista's flexibility
Football
Oakland Raiders file papers with the NFL to move to Las Vegas
Olympics
Canada’s Olympic athletes push for a raise in ‘carding’ money
More Sports
What rehab from a broken femur looks like
Baseball
Jays GM Ross Atkins believes Bautista can return to all-star form
Tennis
Raonic beats Gilles Muller to race into third round of Australian Open
Milos Raonic fights fever, downs Simon to reach last 16 at Australian Open
Canada’s Alex Harvey wins cross-country ski World Cup 15-kilometre race
Death of bull rider Ty Pozzobon spurs push for standardized concussion protocols
Current and former Blue Jays reflect on Jose Bautista’s new Toronto contract
A passing of the broom: Curling runs in the family at the junior championships
Raptors lose by whopping 35 points against Hornets
Featured
Hockey »
Power-play goals by Weber, Pacioretty lift Habs over Devils
NHL backup goaltenders work a thankless – but essential – job
A confident Sergei Bobrovsky leads Blue Jackets’ resurgence
Senators forward Clarke MacArthur to miss season due to concussion issues
Meet the Canadian artists behind the masks worn by NHL goaltenders
Basketball »
Raptors miss key late chances, lose to 76ers
Joseph scores career-high 33 as Raptors top Nets
Wigginton shining as first Canadian to play for famed Oak Hill Academy
Still in recovery, Jared Sullinger itching to join Raptors on the court
Toronto Raptors cruise past Knicks in dominant home performance
Baseball »
Jays GM Ross Atkins believes Bautista can return to all-star form
Part of Montreal Expos will ‘live forever’ with Tim Raines in Hall of Fame
Former Blue Jay catcher J.P. Arencibia retires after six big-league seasons
Steroids a subject in Hall of Fame voting as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens gain momentum
Jose Bautista returns to Blue Jays on one-year deal
Soccer »
Coach John Herdman looks to survey new wave of women’s soccer talent
Whitecaps veteran Marcel de Jong on verge of Canada soccer milestone
Canadian women’s soccer coach John Herdman honoured by CONCACAF
Toronto FC adds four players in final rounds of MLS SuperDraft
Football »
Scouting the quarterbacks in NFL’s conference championships
Atlanta Falcons belong among the NFL’s elite this season
Calgary Stampeders sign coach Dave Dickenson to contract extension
Ben Roethlisberger’s legacy is on the line in Foxborough
Golf »
Tennis »
Canada's Raonic advances to fourth round of Australian Open with win over Simon
Fifth seed Pliskova survives Ostapenko scare in Melbourne
Nadal holds off rising talent Zverev to reach last 16
Konta calls the shots to ease into fourth round
Trending
Video »
-
Sports Video
Watch as a Quebec artist creates custom NHL goalie masks
Sports Video
Jays GM Ross Atkins praises Jose Bautista's flexibility
Sports Video
Women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser explains why she's retiring from the sport
Sports Video
From the archives: Ice sailors compete near Hamilton, Ont. in 1948
-
Sports Video
U.S. tops Canada in shootout to take World Junior title
Sports Video
At 105, Frenchman eyes new world cycling record
Sports Video
Canada looking to take 'next step' at World Juniors
Sports
Timelapse: BMO Field transformed for three sports over 36 days