Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher also scored and Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for Nashville. Roman Josi added two assists.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler had the goals for Vancouver, which has lost four straight.

Granlund scored the first goal at 6:01 of the opening period.

Brandon Sutter won a faceoff against newly acquired Predators centre Vernon Fiddler. Granlund picked up the puck, and his wrist shot deflected off the stick of Nashville defenceman Yannick Weber and beat Rinne to the far side. It was Vancouver’s first shot on goal in the game.

Arvidsson tied it at 12:20 of the first.

Carrying the puck down the left side, Colin Wilson slipped a pass to Arvidsson at the left faceoff dot, where he beat Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom with a one-timer high to the glove side.

Markstrom finished with 29 saves.

Arvidsson has nine points in his last nine games.

Jarnkrok made it 2-1 at 16:32 of the first. From the low slot, his initial shot was denied by Markstrom, but Jarnkrok was able to swat at the rebound with a backhand and slip it just underneath his countryman for his ninth goal of the season.

Forsberg’s power-play goal at 9:04 of the third made it 3-1, a slap shot from the left side. The goal was initially waived off, but video review showed the puck crossed the line under Markstrom’s glove.

Vancouver drew within one at 12:06 of the third when Edler beat Rinne with a wrist shot from the high slot high to Rinne’s stick side on a Canucks power play.

Fisher scored an empty-net goal with 42.3 seconds remaining.

Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi left early in the first after being hit by Nashville’s Cody McLeod in the Predators zone well away from the puck. No penalty was assessed on the play. The team announced that Baertschi sustained a concussion.

