The Globe and Mail

Cleveland Indians will host 2019 MLB All-Star Game
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car crash
Bautista happy to be back with Blue Jays despite offers from others
Current and former Blue Jays reflect on Jose Bautista’s new Toronto contract
Bautista’s Jays contract includes bonus tied to Rogers Centre attendance
Former Blue Jay catcher J.P. Arencibia retires after six big-league seasons
Kelly: With market dwindling, Jose Bautista is the best the Blue Jays could do
Toronto Blue Jays to find ways to win without sluggers in 2017
Blue Jays rally behind minor-league prospect caught in tragedy
Five big moments from Edwin Encarnacion’s time with the Blue Jays
While rivals strengthen rosters, Blue Jays make few off-season moves
Kelly: Blue Jays are restoring the American League’s familiar order
Yankees sign closer Aroldis Chapman to five-year, $86-million deal
Orioles to pass on Bautista because fans don’t like him: Duquette
Chicago Cubs add closer Davis, Kansas City Royals gain Soler
In a year marked by loss, Chicago Cubs’ victory stands out in 2016
Chicago Cubs won World Series just in time for many long-time fans
Carlos Beltran, Houston Astros finalize $16 million, 1-year contract
Long-time Blue Jay Brett Cecil joins Cardinals on 4-year deal
Angels’ Mike Trout, Cubs’ Kris Bryant named baseball’s MVPs
Steroids a subject in Hall of Fame voting as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens gain momentum
Jose Bautista returns to Blue Jays on one-year deal
AP source: Bautista and Blue Jays working hard on return
Jewish-American pros look to boost baseball in Israel
Former Montreal Expo Tim Raines may finally make Hall of Fame
Cleveland signs former Blue Jay Encarnacion to three-year deal
