Aaron Sanchez allowed five runs, four of them earned, in 3 1/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays fell 7-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Grapefruit League action.

Sanchez gave up five hits, walked three and struck out two in his short start. Roberto Osuna was charged with the other two runs on two hits in the fifth inning.

Tommy Joseph was 4 for 5 for the Phillies (12-15) and hit a two-run homer off Osuna. Vince Velasquez earned the win after five strong innings with seven strikeouts.

Russell Martin had a solo home run for the Blue Jays (10-17).

Toronto made two errors and had eight hits to Philadelphia’s 12.

