Aaron Sanchez says there are “no hard feelings” after the Toronto Blue Jays renewed his contract for the minimum salary of $535,000 in the major leagues and $304,444 in the unlikely event he is sent to the minors.

Sanchez went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA last year, his first full season as a starting pitcher.

Toronto offered a modest increase above the minimum based on team’s formula, which was rejected by Sanchez and his agent, Scott Boras.

“It’s something that we didn’t agree on,” Sanchez said Thursday, when he gave up three runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings in Toronto’s 11-5 loss to the New York Yankees.

“They said there’s plan in place for quite some time. I’m just here to worry about getting better and helping this team. That’s always been my mindset and I think that will never change.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons feels Sanchez is “just scratching the surface” when it comes to mound success.

“His ceiling, who knows how high that is?” Gibbons said. “He’s going to get better and better and better.”

