Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista reacts to the team's loss to the Texas Rangers in game two of the American League Division Series Oct 9, 2015 in Toronto. Bautista signed a two-year day with Toronto on Monday. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista reacts to the team's loss to the Texas Rangers in game two of the American League Division Series Oct 9, 2015 in Toronto. Bautista signed a two-year day with Toronto on Monday. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)

AP source: Bautista and Blue Jays working hard on return Add to ...

TORONTO — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays are “working really hard” to bring him back to the club.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because negotiations are ongoing. The sides are discussing one-, two- and three-year agreements.

The 36-year-old Bautista hit 22 homers with 69 RBIs last year while batting .234 in an injury-slowed season.

Bautista (265) ranks second behind Carlos Delgado (336) on Toronto’s career home run list. After Toronto ended a 22-year playoff drought with an AL East title in 2015, Bautista hit a memorable three-run homer in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Texas, punctuating his shot with a bat flip.

He did not accept Toronto’s $17.2 million (U.S.) qualifying offer.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular