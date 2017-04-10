Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Members of the Chicago Cubs stand during the National Anthem before the home opening game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on April 10, 2017. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Members of the Chicago Cubs stand during the National Anthem before the home opening game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on April 10, 2017. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise a championship flag Add to ...

Andrew Seligman

CHICAGO — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain delay for a moment more than a century in the making.

Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams raised banners for the franchise’s two previous championships and last year’s NL pennant before Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had the honours for the drought-busting title flag.

Rizzo then brought the championship trophy out when he returned to the field from under the bleachers, drawing more cheers prior to Chicago’s home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was a moment generations of fans never got to witness. Even more wondered if they would ever get the chance. But that all changed when the Cubs beat the Indians in a thrilling Game 7 at Cleveland last fall for their first championship since 1908.

Wrigley Field opened in 1914 but the “Lovable Losers” didn’t move in until 1916.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Aaron Sanchez says Blue Jays are ‘excited’ for home opener (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular