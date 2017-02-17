He is just here to do his job, nothing more, nothing less.

Jose Bautista arrived at the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training camp on Thursday and spoke to the media for the first time here Friday morning.

In spite of an off-season that did not go exactly as planned, with a free-agent market that suddenly turned cold when it came to aging sluggers, Bautista was not full of vitriol.

Jose Bautista says he’s willing to be a ‘trooper’ for the Jays (The Canadian Press)

He said he does not have anything to prove this season with the Blue Jays to dispel any notion that, at age 36, he is injury prone and on the downside of a great career.

“I didn’t know that was the perception,” Bautista said, rather icily. “Again, I’m here to play, I’m here to have a healthy season and have fun, enjoy it, enjoy my teammates and try to win games. Whatever happens, happens.”

What he hopes won’t happen are injuries like the two he suffered last season that sent him to the disabled list on two occasions and limited his playing time to just 116 games.

He always keeps himself in impeccable shape, but he said there was little he could have done to prevent the injuries he suffered to his foot and knee.

“I mean I was trying to make baseball plays both times,” he said. “One I ran into the wall, the other one my cleat got caught in the turf. I can’t explain it. Any other day in July I could have been just running down to first and tripped over myself and maybe hurt myself worse.

“Those kinds of things are bound to happen to anybody on the field. It’s just unfortunate that it happened to me. I don’t think I could have done anything different.”

Toronto manager John Gibbons said on Thursday that he believes the travails Bautista went through over the off-season will only serve to get the right fielder’s competitive juices flowing. “He’s motivated to have a big, big year,” Gibbons said.

Bautista said his mindset will remain the same as always. “I think I come out here every single year with the same mentality and with the same desire to help my team win games and be the best player I can be,” he said. “I have my things that motivate me. I can’t say that proving people wrong is one of those in one way or another.

“There’s always people that need to be proven wrong in every player’s situation when it comes to different aspects of the game. If you focus on that you’re probably going to get a little distracted. I’ve had the same things that have motivated me since I was a little boy playing and those are the same things that motivate me today.”

It was a tumultuous off-season for the Blue Jays batting star, one of the most popular players in franchise history. He heads into the season with 265 career home runs over nine seasons in Toronto, ranking him second all-time with the franchise, trailing only Carlos Delgado, who finished with 336.

At spring training last year, Bautista reportedly tabled a take-it-or-leave-it demand seeking a new five-year deal worth an eye-popping $150-million (U.S.) if the Blue Jays wanted to retain his services.

Bautista has always denied that figure.

Regardless, he never signed a new deal and stumbled through an injury-marred 2016 season where his production slipped, heading into free agency as a large question mark.

In a market where the interest for sluggers throughout Major League Baseball was stagnant, Bautista was not exactly a hot commodity and languished on the open market.

When teammate Edwin Encarnacion bolted for the Cleveland Indians on a three-year deal, and with the Blue Jays in desperate need to fortify a thin outfield, Toronto’s interest in bringing Bautista back started to warm.

In January, Bautista and the team officially agreed to a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $18-million (U.S.) in the first year. The contract also includes a mutual option for 2018 and a vesting option for 2019.

