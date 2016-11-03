Cubs leftfielder Ben Zobrist was named most valuable player of the World Series on Wednesday after delivering the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Chicago’s deciding 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

With the Indians having come back in the eighth inning to tie Game Seven at 6-6, Zobrist stepped to the plate and doubled down the leftfield line to score Albert Almora and put Chicago back in front 7-6.

Miguel Montero followed with what would be the game-winning RBI, snapping Chicago’s 108-year championship drought.

Zobrist was 10-for-28 for a .357 batting average during the World Series with two doubles and a triple.

“It was just an epic battle,” Zobrist said about the thrilling Game Seven finale. “We’ve been listening to Rocky’s soundtrack the last three games. We’ve got our own Italian Stallion, Anthony Rizzo, that’s been putting that on.

“It was like a heavyweight fight, man. Just blow for blow, everybody played their heart out. The Indians never gave up either, and I can’t believe we’re finally standing, after 108 years, finally able to hoist the trophy.”

It was the second consecutive year Zobrist has celebrated a World Series triumph, having helped the Kansas City Royals to the Major League Baseball championship last season.

“Man, this one about made me pass out,” Zobrist said after the four hour 28 minute showdown. “The elation of getting up early in the game and the feeling like we have the game in our grasp, and then it getting away in the bottom of the eighth.

“And having a little rain delay and coming back and scoring those two in the ninth.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Zobrist was a fitting winner of the MVP award.

“Who sets a better example of how to work an at-bat? And who sets a better example of just being a professional than he does?” said Maddon.

“Here’s a guy that’s in his mid 30s, and his work ethic is incredible to watch. What he does after games, not before games, to be ready for the next day.

“He’s just a different cat. Everybody would like to have one of those on their team.”

List of Most Valuable Player winners from Major League Baseball’s World Series:

2016 - Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs)

2015 - Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals)

2014 - Madison Bumgarner (San Francisco Giants)

2013 - David Ortiz (Boston Red Sox)

2012 - Pablo Sandoval (San Francisco Giants)

2011 - David Freese (St. Louis Cardinals)

2010 - Edgar Renteria (San Francisco Giants)

2009 - Hideki Matsui (New York Yankees)

2008 - Cole Hamels (Philadelphia Phillies)

2007 - Mike Lowell (Boston Red Sox)

2006 - David Eckstein (St. Louis Cardinals)

2005 - Jermaine Dye (Chicago White Sox)

2004 - Manny Ramirez (Boston Red Sox)

2003 - Josh Beckett (Florida Marlins)

2002 - Troy Glaus (Anaheim Angels)

2001 - Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2000 - Derek Jeter (New York Yankees)

1999 - Mariano Rivera (New York Yankees)

1998 - Scott Brosius (New York Yankees)

1997 - Livan Hernandez (Florida Marlins)

1996 - John Wetteland (New York Yankees)

1995 - Tom Glavine (Atlanta Braves)

1994 - World Series not held due to players strike

1993 - Paul Molitor (Toronto Blue Jays)

1992 - Pat Borders (Toronto Blue Jays)

1991 - Jack Morris (Minnesota Twins)

1990 - Jose Rijo (Cincinnati Reds)

1989 - Dave Stewart (Oakland Athletics)

1988 - Orel Hershiser (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1987 - Frank Viola (Minnesota Twins)

1986 - Ray Knight (New York Mets)

1985 - Bret Saberhagen (Kansas City Royals)

1984 - Alan Trammell (Detroit Tigers)

1983 - Rick Dempsey (Baltimore Orioles)

1982 - Darrell Porter (St. Louis Cardinals)

1981 - Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, Steve Yeager (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1980 - Mike Schmidt (Philadelphia Phillies)

1979 - Willie Stargell (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1978 - Bucky Dent (New York Yankees)

1977 - Reggie Jackson (New York Yankees)

1976 - Johnny Bench (Cincinnati Reds)

1975 - Pete Rose (Cincinnati Reds)

1974 - Rollie Fingers (Oakland Athletics)

1973 - Reggie Jackson (Oakland Athletics)

1972 - Gene Tenace (Oakland Athletics)

1971 - Roberto Clemente (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1970 - Brooks Robinson (Baltimore Orioles)

1969 - Donn Clendenon (New York Mets)

1968 - Mickey Lolich (Detroit Tigers)

1967 - Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)

1966 - Frank Robinson (Baltimore Orioles)

1965 - Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1964 - Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)

1963 - Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1962 - Ralph Terry (New York Yankees)

1961 - Whitey Ford (New York Yankees)

1960 - Bobby Richardson (New York Yankees)

1959 - Larry Sherry (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1958 - Bob Turley (New York Yankees)

1957 - Lew Burdette (Milwaukee Braves)

1956 - Don Larsen (New York Yankees)

1955 - Johnny Podres (Brooklyn Dodgers)

