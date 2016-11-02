Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

MLB.com reports Bill Murray gave a ticketless fellow Cubs fan an extra seat to Game 6 of the World Series on Nov. 1, 2016. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Bill Murray gives ticketless Cubs fan a World Series seat Add to ...

CLEVELAND — The Associated Press

Bill Murray has come to the rescue of a fellow Chicago Cubs fan by providing a ticket to Game 6 of the World Series.

Karen Michael tells MLB.com she was hoping that there might somehow be an extra ticket available at the box office in Cleveland on Tuesday night. After being told the game was sold out, she spotted Murray walking by and decided to follow him.

The Indiana woman says the actor turned around and offered her a ticket. She soon found herself sitting next to Murray in a section with other celebrity Cubs fans, like Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.

Michael says she and Murray chatted about their experiences rooting for the Cubs, who haven’t won a World Series since 1908.

The Cubs went on to win the game 9-3 to force Wednesday’s deciding Game 7.

