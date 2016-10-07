There was a cry of disbelief in many quarters when the Toronto Blue Jays brought free agent J.A. Happ back before the start of the season.

After all, Happ had been mostly underwhelming during his first go-round with the American League team over 2 1/2 seasons, from 2012 through 2014.

And with the departure of David Price, who helped lead Toronto on its charge into the AL Championship Series last season, Blue Jays supports were hoping for somebody with a little more pizzazz to bolster the rotation.

As it turned out, Happ was the most important off-season move the Blue Jays made – and his reward will be the opportunity to start Game 2 in Arlington on Friday afternoon against the Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series.

The Rangers will counter with righty Yu Darvish, 7-5, with a 3.41 earned-run average, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John ligament-replacement surgery on his right elbow.

“A big part of my decision to come back, for sure, was the ability to potentially get to the playoffs again,” the low-key Happ said on Thursday. “It’s kind of what every player wants in free agency. And I felt like they had a good team returning and I wanted to be a part of that.



“So having gone through some stuff my first trip through here, you know, this feels good to get back to this spot.”

You can credit Tony LaCava, now Toronto’s senior vice-president of baseball operations and assistant general manager, with bringing Happ back.

LaCava was the interim Blue Jays GM after last season following the departure of Alex Anthopoulos and before Toronto hired Ross Atkins as the new GM.

It was LaCava who did most of the leg work to sign Happ to a three-year, $36-million deal and it turned out to be money well spent.

The 33-year-old lefty had a career year, churning to a 20-4 record with a 3.18 ERA to lead a surprisingly solid Blue Jays staff that was one of baseball’s best.

For Happ, a 10-year veteran, it will mark his second venture into the simmering cauldron of the playoffs.

Happ was part of the 2008 and 2009 Philadelphia Phillies squads that advanced to the World Series, winning it the first year over the Tampa Bay Rays and losing the next year to the New York Yankees.

Happ got his one and only playoff start in the 2009 postseason run in the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies in Game 3, lasting just three innings. He allowed three runs and five hits in a 6-5 Philadelphia win.

Happ said being able to experience all the excitement at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, during Toronto’s AL wild-game contest against the Baltimore Orioles, helped remind him what postseason play is all about.

“Just feeling the energy in the wild-card game, it brings it back,” he said. “It has been a while, but that’s the whole point of anybody who gets that taste.

“I was fortunate to go to two World Series my first two years, and just to be in the playoffs, you get that taste. And you want to continue to go back.”

Darvish said being able to pitch in the playoffs, following a season in which he could not pitch at all because of the surgery, is a huge emotional boost.

“I think it’s like a great thing to me,” he said. “Last year I couldn’t pitch. I wanted to pitch but I couldn’t. And then this year I’m physically healthy and I’m ready, I can pitch in the game. So I’m happy about that.”

