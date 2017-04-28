In baseball, there can be lots of baggage – and most of it is not good.

So you knew it was not a favourable sign upon entering the Toronto Blue Jays’ clubhouse on Friday afternoon, before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays, to see a pile of luggage at Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s locker.

Among the paraphernalia were two large duffle bags that Saltalamacchia was cramming his belongings into. They each bore the logo of the Detroit Tigers, for whom the well-travelled veteran played for last year.

There were two other bags, bearing Blue Jays insignia, which were also being utilized, along with an oversized cardboard box. There was even a box containing a designer pillow, presumably the better to travel with.

The Blue Jays’ backup catcher had just received word that his services were no longer required by the listing American League team.

It is funny how hitting .040, one single in 25 official at-bats, along with 16 strikeouts, over the first month of the season can have that affect.

Saltalamacchia, an off-season free-agent signing to back up Russell Martin, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays, which likely means his short, sorry tenure with the team is over.

“We brought Salty in here, we were looking for some offence,” is the way Toronto manager John Gibbons tried to soft-sell the axing of Saltalamacchia. “We weren’t getting much of that.

“In all fairness to him, he wasn’t playing steady enough to get it going.”

You could also say that collectively of the Blue Jays bullpen, which imploded once again on Friday night, serving up five late runs that allowed the Rays to escape with a 7-4 victory.

And with the limited depth of bullpen arms within the organization, Gibbons will just have to try to grin and bear it and hope things do an abrupt 180.

“These are our guys, keep running them out there,” Gibbons said after the game. “They’re all capable, they’re all good. It’s like any part of the game, you get in some certain spots and you struggle.”

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman, who has two complete games under his belt this season, deserved a better fate. He allowed two Tampa Bay runs and five hits and struck out a season-high 10 batters over 7 1/3 innings.

He departed in the eighth inning with his team leading 3-2, but once again the porous Toronto bullpen sprung a big leak. This time it started with Jason Grilli, who allowed a home run to Evan Longoria, the first batter he faced, to tie the game.

Dominic Leone fared worse, entering the game with one on. He served up a home run by Logan Morrison that moved the Rays in front 5-3 as the howls of protest from frustrated fans began to ring out from the stands.

Leone was victimized by another home run, from Derek Norris in the eighth, before a wild pitch by J.P. Howell, the third Toronto reliever, brought in Tampa Bay’s final run in the ninth.

Kevin Pillar continued his torrid hitting for Toronto, going 4-for-4, including two doubles and a home run in the seventh that put Toronto ahead, temporarily, 3-1.

To replace Saltalamacchia the Blue Jays selected the contract of Luke Maile, whom Toronto grabbed off waivers in early April from the Rays. Maile was batting .195 with the Buffalo Bisons, the club’s Triple-A affiliate.

And while Saltalamacchia was busy packing up at one end of the clubhouse, Maile was busy unloading his gear from a Bisons’ duffle into his new locker – so new that his name plate had not yet arrived.

Maile got the start against his old team but his presence as the backup catcher will not be the answer to what ails Toronto, who entered the weekend series against Tampa with the worst record in the majors.

The team is winless in its first seven series of the year, a franchise worst, and the Blue Jays have yet to even win back-to-back games through 22 outings.

Besieged by injuries to key personnel, the Blue Jays are starting to see some faint light at the end of the tunnel.

Starter Aaron Sanchez, the AL’s earned-run champion from 2016, threw a successful side session on Friday and proclaimed himself fully recovered from his April 17 surgery to remove a troublesome fingernail on his right throwing hand.

“Everything was good,” Sanchez said. “Mechanics were good, the ball came out easy. No pain around the finger. No pain around any of the nail. So it’s back to hopefully the schedule as planned.”

That plan calls for Sanchez to get the start Sunday against Tampa Bay in the finale of the three-game set, his first outing since April 14.

Gibbons said there is still no timeline for the return off the disabled list of either Josh Donaldson (calf) or Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) but both players will relocate to Toronto’s training facility in Dunedin, Fla., over the weekend to continue their rehab.

