Cleveland Indians' Mike Napoli hits a RBI-double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Cleveland Indians' Mike Napoli hits a RBI-double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The Cleveland Indians hold a 3-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre.

Carlos Santana and Coco Crisp  have solo home runs off of Blue Jays' starter Marco Estrada, while Mike Napoli has chipped in with an RBI double.

Cleveland starter Ryan Merritt,  a rookie who has thrown a total of 11 innings in the big leagues, worked 4.1 innings, allowing only two hits before he was replaced by Bryan Shawn in the fifth inning. Andrew Miller took over with one out in the sixth before getting Josh Donaldson to ground into a double play that ended the inning.

After going down 3-0 in the first three games of the series, the Blue Jays scored a key victory on Tuesday to extend their season by at least one more day.

Cathal Kelly: Josh Donaldson is a one-man total baseball operation

Game 5: Facing elimination, again, Blue Jays call on Estrada

