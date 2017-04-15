Kendrys Morales hit a walkoff solo homer as the Toronto Blue Jays ended a seven-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

Morales turned on the first pitch from Tyler Wilson (1-1) in the bottom of the ninth for a no-doubt shot over the wall in right-centre field.

It was his second homer of the season. The blast made a winner of closer Roberto Osuna (1-0), who gave up the tying run in the top half of the frame.

Jose Bautista scored the other Toronto run in the seventh inning when he came across on a single by pinch-hitter Darwin Barney.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball. Joe Biagini worked a scoreless eighth before the Orioles scratched out a run off Osuna in the ninth.

Osuna gave up a leadoff infield single to Welington Castillo. Pinch-runner Craig Gentry stole second, moved to third on a fly out by Hyun Soo Kim and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop.

Both teams threatened in the first inning but couldn’t push a run across. Estrada gave up a leadoff double to Seth Smith but later escaped by fanning Mark Trumbo.

The slumping Toronto offence used some small ball to try to kickstart a rally against right-hander Alec Asher (0-1).

Kevin Pillar led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ezequiel Carrera and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Pillar was left stranded when Troy Tulowitzki popped up.

Both starters settled into a rhythm after the opening frame.

The Orioles threatened in the seventh inning when Schoop hit a one-out double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Adam Jones flew out to strand runners on the corners.

Asher kept the Blue Jays in check on three hits before exiting with one out in the bottom half of the frame. He hit Bautista with a pitch to lead off and the Toronto slugger moved to second base on a Tulowitzki single.

Left-hander Donny Hart came on and got Justin Smoak to fly out to the warning track. Barney then replaced recent callup Chris Coghlan and drove in the game’s first run.

Both teams had six hits and announced attendance was 40,743.

Notes: The game took two hours 39 minutes to play. ... All players wore No. 42 jerseys for Jackie Robinson Day. ... Left-hander J.A. Happ (0-2, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays in the series finale Sunday against right-hander Dylan Bundy (1-1, 2.70). ... Toronto will wrap its nine-game homestand with a three-game series starting Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. ... Coghlan had his contract selected from triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He made the start at third base and went 0 for 2 at the plate.

