Another season has come and gone for the Toronto Blue Jays, a second successive year in which World Series expectations fell short with a loss in the American League Championship Series.

As the Blue Jays head into the off-season, management will have to make plenty of player-personnel decisions that could drastically alter how the team looks next year.

Manager John Gibbons will be returning for another season, team president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro said Wednesday night after Toronto’s 3-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians, which ousted the Blue Jays from the playoffs.

Gibbons has a career .512 winning percentage with the Jays, including 89-73 in the past regular season.

But which players may or may not be back for 2017?

Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion

This duo has been the face of the franchise for several seasons, through the lean and prosperous times, and their offensive contributions cannot be underestimated.

They are also two of Toronto’s most popular players, along with Josh Donaldson, and responsible for helping to fatten the coffers of club owner Rogers Communications by luring close to 3.4 million fans through the turnstiles at Rogers Centre this past season.

Since 2010, Bautista has hit more home runs than any player in the major leagues, 249. Encarnacion, with 231, is third on that list.

Both are unrestricted free agents and will be looking for long-term deals with substantial raises, but it is doubtful the Blue Jays will find it affordable to bring back both players.

It was reported back in spring training, but never publicly confirmed, that Bautista was seeking a five-year, non-negotiable pact worth $150-million over five years to remain with the Blue Jays. That would be a huge commitment to a former superstar seemingly on the downside of a fine career. At 36, he was oft-injured and his production this season suffered as a result.

Encarnacion, at 33, is in his prime. He is coming off a career season in which he had 42 home runs and a career-best 127 runs batted in. And his play at first base, where he started 74 games in 2016, remains underrated.

Coming off the year he had, Encarnacion will likely be a hot commodity on the free-agent market, and will probably get a deal within the four-year range at around $18-million a season.

The Blue Jays might be willing to opt for that, given that their other primary option for first base and designated hitter is Justin Smoak.

Bautista’s demands are probably too rich for Rogers’s liking, so look for him to move on with the team content to utilize an outfield next season consisting of Melvin Upton Jr., Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera. Canadian Dalton Pompey should likely get another shot as the team’s fourth outfielder.

Pitching in, pitching out

R.A. Dickey, who last made a start for the Blue Jays on Sept. 16, is on the list of Toronto free agents who has probably played his last game with the organization and, at 41, in the majors. Scott Feldman, who pitched just 15 innings out of the bullpen after he joined the team at July’s trade deadline, is also not expected to darken the clubhouse door again.

On the other side of the ledger, the Blue Jays will have tougher calls to make when it comes to relievers Brett Cecil and Jason Grilli, both free agents to be.

Cecil, who earned $3.8-million this past season, had a wishy-washy campaign. But he allowed just one earned run and eight hits over his last 17 appearances, and seemed to be returning to the form that made him such a force in 2015.

Look for the Blue Jays to make a push to sign Cecil while bidding adios to Grilli, 39, who can be bought out of the final year of his $13.6-million contract for $250,000.

Free-agent Joaquin Benoit, who also made an impression in the bullpen during his short stint with the Blue Jays before being sidelined for the playoffs with an injury, is also likely to return.

Oh, Canada

Victoria native Michael Saunders had a great first half and horrible second half. Now a free agent, it would not be surprising to see him playing elsewhere, as the Blue Jays will have pretty good depth in the outfield.

Saunders, who made $2.9-million this season, made the all-star team by batting .298 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs over the first half. But it was all downhill in the second half when he struggled to hit .178.

Still, Saunders was one of Toronto’s more consistent hitters in the playoffs and it is likely that another team will reward the 29-year-old with a decent contract.

The last catch

With Dickey heading out, there will be no need for the services of Josh Thole, who has been the knuckleballer’s personal catcher since they played together on the New York Mets.

Dioner Navarro, who earned $4-million in 2016, is a bit more of a puzzle. He would be useful as a solid veteran backup to Russell Martin, but Navarro yearns for more regular playing time – the reason he bolted the Jays the first time after the 2015 season.

He won’t the be starter as long as Martin is around, so Navarro’s return to Toronto is seen as a 50-50 proposition.

